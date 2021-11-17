Czechs, Slovaks hit virus records, target the unvaccinated

By KAREL JANICEK

Associated Press

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech Republic and Slovakia have both reported record daily new coronavirus cases. The Czech daily tally soared to 22,479 new cases, eclipsing the previous record set Jan. 7 and nearly 8,000 more than just a week ago. Slovakia’s 8,342 new virus cases broke a record set Friday. The two European Union nations plan to approve new restrictions on unvaccinated people Thursday in response to rising infections. Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said the government is considering several options, including following neighboring Austria in ordering a lockdown for unvaccinated residents. Slovakia is considering whether to ban unvaccinated people from nonessential stores, shopping malls, gyms, pools, hotels and mass public gatherings.