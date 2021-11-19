Trucker shortage fuels enrollment surge at California school

By EUGENE GARCIA

Associated Press

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Business is booming at a truck-driving academy in suburban Los Angeles amid a nationwide shortage of long-haul drivers. The California Truck Driving Academy in Inglewood has seen annual enrollment grow by almost 20% since last year, and has expanded to offering night classes. Experts credit the surge to promises of high pay and instant job offers. Nick Vyas is executive director of the University of Southern California’s Marshall Center for Global Supply Chain Management. He says the U.S. is about 80,000 drivers short as an ongoing labor deficit spans multiple industries nationwide.