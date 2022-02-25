How major US stock indexes fared Friday

The Associated Press

Relief flowed through Wall Street on Friday, even as deadly attacks continued to rage in Ukraine. Stocks rose sharply, oil prices fell and investors turned away from gold and other traditional havens they favor when fear is high. Stocks have made big swings as Russia’s invasion raised the prospect of even higher inflation, particularly in energy prices, and threatened to put a drag on the global economy. The volatility seemed likely to continue, with so much uncertainty about Ukraine as well as over how quickly the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates.