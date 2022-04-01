California corporate diversity law ruled unconstitutional

By ROBERT JABLON

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California’s landmark law mandating that corporate boards have ethnic or LGBT members violates the state Constitution. Friday’s brief ruling granted summary judgment to Judicial Watch, a conservative legal group that sought a permanent injunction against the measure. The lawsuit argued it was illegal to use taxpayer funds to enforce a law that violates the equal protection clause of the California Constitution by mandating a quota based on race, ethnicity, sexual preference, and transgender status. A related lawsuit challenges another state law requiring a woman director on corporate boards. Messages seeking comment from the state weren’t immediately returned.