Shanghai moves to 2nd part of lockdown as testing lines grow

BEIJING (AP) — About 16 million residents in Shanghai are being tested for the coronavirus as a staged lockdown shifts to the western half of China’s biggest city and financial capital. Meanwhile, eastern districts that were supposed to be ending their lockdown were told it might be extended in spots where COVID-19 cases are found. The lockdown of the city with 26 million people has shaken global markets worried about the possible economic impact. Residents sent to designated testing sites were met by long lines and waits of more than 90 minutes. People who are sick are sent to hospitals, and people who test positive without symptoms are being sent to temporary isolation centers including gymnasiums.