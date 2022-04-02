Applebee’s franchisee worker fired over leaked email

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Applebee’s has confirmed that an employee of a Missouri-based franchisee has been fired after sending an email speculating that high gas prices and the end of pandemic stimulus money would force employees to work longer hours for lower pay. Kevin Carrol, Applebee’s chief operations officer, said in a statement, that the opinion was not shared by the company. The email got into the hands of a Lawrence, Kansas, restaurant manager last month, who made copies of it. The manager told the Springfield News-Leader that he also shared it with a friend, who posted it on Reddit.