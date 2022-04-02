Cuba’s new private companies show off products at trade fair

By ANDREA RODRÍGUEZ

Associated Press

HAVANA (AP) — A trade fair in Cuba’s capital is a commercial milestone for the country. The companies showing off their wares are largely formal, private companies that were legalized only about six months ago — more than a half century after the Communist government banned nearly all private enterprise. The new policy took effect in September — while the economy was slammed by shortages, pandemic restrictions and a tightened U.S. embargo. It allows companies that can employ up to 100 people, can get formal financing and do business with state enterprises. Until now, only tiny private businesses were allowed, employing family members or a handful of workers.