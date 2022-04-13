Delta Air Lines drops surcharge for unvaccinated employees

ATLANTA (AP) — Delta Air Lines is dropping an extra charge for employees who aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19. Delta said Wednesday that it has dropped the $200-a-month surcharge, which applied to unvaccinated employees covered by the company’s health plan. CEO Ed Bastian says Delta is dropping the charge because, he says, COVID-19 is now “a seasonal virus.” U.S. airlines tried different approaches to encourage employees to get vaccinated — United Airlines made it a mandate. Delta was the only one to impose an insurance surcharge.