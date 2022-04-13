Spain police bust hemp plantation allegedly aimed at CBD

MADRID (AP) — Spanish police have confiscated a huge hemp plantation in the northern province of Navarra and arrested three suspected growers. Spain’s Civil Guard said on Wednesday that the 1,025-acre ((415-hectare) plantation was the largest of its kind in Europe. Police say the owner reported that his crop was for industrial use. But investigators suspected the hemp plants were being sent to Switzerland and Italy to be turned into cannabidiol. CBD production is illegal in Spain. Police destroyed 415,00 plants that they think were intended to be sold for some 30 million euros ($32.5 million).