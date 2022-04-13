Sri Lanka’s prime minister offers to meet with protesters

By KRISHAN FRANCIS

Associated Press

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s prime minister is offering to meet with protesters occupying the entrance to the president’s office, saying he would listen to their ideas for resolving the economic, social and political crisis facing the country. The protesters have camped out for a fifth day near President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s office, demanding his resignation and holding him responsible for the country’s worst economic situation in decades. Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, the president’s brother, says he is willing to talk to representatives of the protesters. Sri Lanka is on the brink of bankruptcy, saddled with dwindling foreign reserves and $25 billion in foreign debt due for repayment over the next five years. Nearly $7 billion is due this year.