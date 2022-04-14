Retail sales rise 0.5% in March amid soaring inflation

By ANNE D’INNOCENZIO

The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Retail sales rose modestly in March as higher prices for food, gasoline and other basics dampened consumer spending. Retail sales increased 0.5% after registering a revised O.8% jump from January to February. Excluding an 8.9% increase from surging oil prices, overall retail sales were down 0.3% last month. Spending had been fueled by wage gains, solid hiring and more money in banking accounts. Business at general merchandise stores were up 5.4%, while clothing stores sales rose 2.6%. Online sales were down 6.4%.