Germany: No charges for Czech tycoon’s 257 mph stunt

BERLIN (AP) — German prosecutors have decided not to press charges against a Czech millionaire who drove a high-powered sportscar along a German autobahn at speeds of at least 257 mph. Germany’s dpa news agency reported Friday that prosecutors reviewed footage of the stunt and concluded that Radim Passer had not broken the law when he pushed his Bugatti Chiron to extreme speeds between Berlin and Hannover. Passer wrote on social media that the video was recorded last year on a 6-mile straight section with three lanes and “visibility along the whole stretch.” The recent rise in fuel prices and Russia’s war on Ukraine has reignited a debate in Germany about imposing a universal speed limit to reduce German dependency on Russian energy.