Russia’s standing in G-20 not threatened by Ukraine invasion

By FATIMA HUSSEIN, DEBORA ALVARES and ANDREW MELDRUM

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Despite Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Moscow’s membership in the Group of 20 remains firmly intact. And while it has been rendered a pariah country by Western states, Russia will remain a member unless countries achieve consensus to remove it. That appears less and less likely, as several countries, including China, South Africa and India, have made clear that they will support Russia’s membership. And while President Joe Biden has said Russia should no longer remain a member of the G-20, no country has ever been kicked out. Experts say Russia has much to gain from disrupting events and sowing discord between member countries.