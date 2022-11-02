China closes zone around iPhone factory after virus cases

BEIJING (AP) — Access to an industrial zone in the central Chinese city of Zhengzhou has been suspended after the city reported 64 coronavirus cases and workers who assemble Apple Inc. iPhones left their factory in the zone following outbreaks. The announcement did not say if the isolation of the Zhengzhou Airport Economic Zone was related to cases at the Foxconn factory. It said no one can enter or leave for one week except to deliver food and medical supplies. The government reported 64 confirmed cases had been found in Zhengzhou, a city of 12.5 million people. The ruling Communist Party is enforcing a “Zero COVID” policy that has closed areas throughout China to try to isolate every case.

