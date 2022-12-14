Nevada flower listed as endangered at lithium mine site

RENO, Nev. (AP) — U.S. wildlife officials have declared a Nevada wildflower endangered at the only place it’s known to exist — on a high-desert ridge where a lithium mine is planned to help meet growing demand for electric car batteries. The Fish and Wildlife Service formally listed Tiehm’s buckwheat Wednesday and designated 910 acres of critical habitat for the 6-inch-tall, yellow flower it says is on the brink of extinction. The listing at the mine site halfway between Reno and Las Vegas raises another potential hurdle for President Joe Biden’s “green energy” agenda. The mine developer says it has a plan that would allow the mine and the plant to co-exist.

