Rail workers air their frustrations with rallies, vote

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Railroad workers who are fed up with their demanding work schedules and disappointed in the contract they received aired their frustrations this week at rallies across the country and in a leadership vote at one of the biggest unions. Workers gathered in Washington D.C. and nearly a dozen other locations across the country Tuesday to emphasize their quality of life concerns and fight for paid sick leave after Congress voted earlier this month to block a strike and impose a deal on rail workers. And thousands of engineers voted to oust their long-time union president although that result won’t be final until next week.

