Georgia becomes latest to ban TikTok from state computers

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has banned TikTok and two popular messaging applications from all computer devices controlled by Georgia’s state government. The Republican issued the order Thursday, also banning messaging apps WeChat and Telegram. Kemp says there’s too much risk that the Chinese government can access the private information of TikTok users. Kemp became at least the 12th Republican governor to take such an action. There are also calls for Congress to ban the use of the programs from federal government computers. Critics say they fear the Chinese government is gaining access to critical information through the application and could be using it to spread misinformation or propaganda.

