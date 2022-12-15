Organic livestock farmers, hit by rising prices, seek help

WHITINGHAM, Vt. (AP) — Organic dairy and other livestock farmers are calling for emergency federal aid as they grapple with skyrocketing organic feed costs in part from the war in Ukraine and steep fuel and utility expenses. The higher costs are on top of severe drought in the West and repercussions of the drought this summer in the Northeast. National and regional organic farming groups have sent letters to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Farm Service Agency and the heads of the congressional agriculture and appropriations committees seeking emergency payments for these farms.

