UK: Royal Mail cyber incident delivers overseas disruption

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Royal Mail has asked customers to refrain from posting items to overseas destinations until further notice as it tries to address a “cyber incident” that is temporarily preventing the postal service from sending letters or parcels to other countries. Royal Mail says it continues to experience “severe service disruption” but didn’t provide further details on Monday. The service says it is asking customers “not to post international items until further notice’’ in order to “support faster recovery when our service is restored.”

