Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery rose 9 cents to $80.70 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for June delivery rose 13 cents to $85.12 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for May delivery fell 1 cent to $2.81 a gallon. May heating oil fell 7 cents to $2.66 a gallon. May natural gas fell 14 cents to $2.01 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery fell $9.20 to $2,026.40 an ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 5 cents to $25.09 an ounce and May copper rose 3 cents to $4.02 a pound.

The dollar rose to 131.77 Japanese yen from 131.11 yen. The euro rose to $1.0930 from $1.0909.

