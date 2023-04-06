Regulators deny request to allow betting on Boston Marathon

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts gambling regulators have denied a request to allow legal betting on this year’s Boston Marathon, citing concerns by the race’s organizers. All four members of the Massachusetts Gambling Commission who participated in Thursday’s online meeting voted against the request by DraftKings. Commission chair Cathy Judd-Stein shared an email she received Wednesday from the Boston Athletic Association, which runs the marathon, citing concerns about event security and potential influence on the outcome of the race. The DraftKings proposal would have only allowed wagering on the elite runners. The company said in a statement that it respects the commission’s ruling. The marathon is scheduled for April 17.

