Skip to Content
AP National Business
By
Published 9:38 AM

Theranos’ Elizabeth Holmes loses bid to stay out of prison

KIFI

By MICHAEL LIEDTKE
AP Technology Writer

Disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes has been rebuffed in her attempt to stay out of federal prison while she appeals her conviction for the fraud she committed while overseeing a blood-testing scam that exposed Silicon Valley’s dark side. In a ruling issued late Monday, a federal judge concluded there wasn’t compelling enough evidence to allow Holmes to remain free on bail while her lawyers pursue appeal her conviction on four counts of frand and conspiracy. The decision means the 39-year-old Holmes to surrender to authorities April 27 to start a more than 11-year prison sentence that will separate her from her two young children.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Business

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content