Theranos’ Elizabeth Holmes loses bid to stay out of prison

Disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes has been rebuffed in her attempt to stay out of federal prison while she appeals her conviction for the fraud she committed while overseeing a blood-testing scam that exposed Silicon Valley’s dark side. In a ruling issued late Monday, a federal judge concluded there wasn’t compelling enough evidence to allow Holmes to remain free on bail while her lawyers pursue appeal her conviction on four counts of frand and conspiracy. The decision means the 39-year-old Holmes to surrender to authorities April 27 to start a more than 11-year prison sentence that will separate her from her two young children.

