Former Boeing test pilot pleads not guilty in 737 Max case

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A former Boeing employee has pleaded not guilty to charges of fraud in connection with development of the 737 Max before two of the planes crashed. Mark Forkner made his first appearance in federal court in Fort Worth, Texas, on Friday. He faces six counts of fraud, and trial has been set for Nov. 15. Forkner’s lawyer says the former test pilot is a scapegoat who didn’t cause the tragedy. Relatives of passengers who died in the crashes want other Boeing officials to face criminal charges too. Forkner is accused of withholding information about an automated flight-control system that misfired during the deadly flights.