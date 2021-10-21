Bid to unionize Amazon workers in New York nears milestone

By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN and ANNE D’INNOCENZIO

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Organizers of a bid to unionize Amazon workers at a distribution facility in New York City are preparing to deliver hundreds of signatures to the National Labor Relations Board. It would be an important milestone in efforts to form a collective bargaining unit for employees of the online retail giant. Organizers have been collecting signatures for the past six months, and they say they now have more than 2,000 who have signed onto the unionizing effort. The bid in New York City is the second attempt in the past year to form a union at Amazon. Workers at a warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama voted in April on whether to form a union, but an overwhelming majority rejected the proposal.