Palestinian rights groups see muzzle in Israel’s terror tag

By JACK JEFFERY

Associated Press

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Activists say they hope an international backlash will help reverse Israel’s designation of six Palestinian human rights groups as terrorist organizations, a label that effectively outlaws them. Two of the six groups said Saturday they would not be forced underground despite the uncertainty of their new status. The terrorism label enables Israel to raid the groups’ offices, seize assets and arrest employees. Israel alleges the groups are a front for a small Palestinian movement with a political party and an armed faction that has carried out deadly attacks against Israelis. Activists say Israel’s terrorism designation is a blatant attempt to prevent the groups from documenting rights abuses in the occupied territories.