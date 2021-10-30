Greece says ship with about 400 migrants at ‘safe anchorage’

By DEMETRIS NELLAS

Associated Press

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s coast guard says a small cargo ship carrying about 400 mostly Afghan migrants and refugees has been towed to “a safe anchorage” off the Greek island of Kos near the Turkish coast. A coast guard spokesman says the boat was towed Saturday afternoon. He couldn’t divulge the precise location of the anchorage and said he didn’t know what the coast guard was planning to do with the ship and its passengers.