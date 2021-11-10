US faces ‘heightened threat’ in holiday season, DHS says

By BEN FOX

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Homeland Security says the U.S. faces a “heightened threat environment” with the approach of the holidays. A national terrorism advisory bulletin issued Wednesday says individuals or small groups could exploit mass gatherings tied to upcoming religious holidays. though DHS says it is not aware of any specific, credible plots. The advisory is the latest warning about the potential threat posed by domestic extremists or people inspired by foreign organizations. DHS says both have been fueled by online disinformation as well as resentment over lockdowns during the pandemic. The agency says violent domestic extremists, including racially or ethnically motivated extremists, will pose a “significant threat” into 2022.