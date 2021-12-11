German ship with burning timber cargo towed to Swedish port

HELSINKI (AP) — A fire-ravaged German-owned cargo vessel has been towed to port in the western Swedish city of Goteborg after a week-long blaze that broke out on the North Sea when its timber cargo caught fire. The Swedish Coast Guard said that the Liberia-flagged Almirante Storni, built in 2012, was towed to the port of Goteborg early Saturday by pilot and tug boats under its surveillance. The vessel issued a distress call on Dec. 4 after its timber cargo caught fire. While the vessel itself wasn’t burning, Swedish officials said its burning timber cargo was difficult to extinguish out at sea. Firefighters in Sweden were overseeing the unloading of the boat’s timbers, which are still hot.