China’s foreign minister visits Samoa to deepen Pacific ties

BEIJING (AP) — China’s foreign minister has met with the leaders of Samoa on the third stop of an island-hopping tour aimed at deepening China’s ties with Pacific nations. The two sides signed several economic and technical cooperation agreements, including for a fingerprint laboratory for the police. Australia and the United States are closely watching the 10-day trip by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. They fear that China could be laying the groundwork for an eventual military presence in the region. China says its development of ties with Pacific nations doesn’t pose a threat to others. Later in Fiji, Wang will meet with 10 Pacific islands’ foreign ministers in a bid to win their endorsement for a sweeping security and economic cooperation agreement.