Kim wins 3rd term in House; Malinowski, Kean race undecided

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Democratic incumbent Andy Kim defeated his GOP challenger and won a third term in Congress on Tuesday night, promising to try to “heal this country.” In one of the two most closely watched races in the state, Kim won in the newly drawn 3rd District in southern and central New Jersey, which includes more Democratic voters than the previous district’s boundaries. The other, pitting incumbent Tom Malinowski against Republican Tom Kean Jr., had not been decided as of early Wednesday, but Kean claimed victory in a speech to supporters.

