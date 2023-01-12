DeSantis tested on immigration as he weighs 2024 candidacy

TAVERNIER, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis highlighted illegal immigration last fall by sending dozens of immigrants from Texas to an island off the Massachusetts coast. But the ambitious Republican governor has adopted a more cautious approach as thousands of Cubans flock to Florida’s shores. The developing crisis offers a timely case study of DeSantis’ leadership as he eyes a presidential primary campaign. Allies believe DeSantis will finalize his decision by the end of March, although a public announcement may not come until the summer. In the interim, DeSantis appears to be treading more carefully on immigration.

By STEVE PEOPLES, ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON and ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.