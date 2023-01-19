Russia’s FSB opens espionage case against American
MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s Federal Security Service says it has initiated an espionage case against a U.S. citizen. In a brief statement, the FSB service said the American is “suspected of collecting intelligence information on biological topics directed against the security of the Russian Federation.” It did not name the suspect or specify if the person is in custody. The charge carries a potential prison term of 10-20 years. A spokesperson said the U.S. State Department is “aware of these unconfirmed reports of an investigation regarding a U.S. citizen in Russia,”