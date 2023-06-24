Anderson’s couture craftmanship captivates at Loewe for Paris men’s fashion week

PARIS (AP) — A sparkling mist of water from towering fountains cooled overheated VIP guests at Spanish luxury fashion house Loewe’s show at Paris Fashion Week. Its Northern Irish designer Jonathan Anderson, masterfully translated the essence of sculptor Lynda Benglis’ works into a spring collection that explored themes of sparkle and elongated form. Saturday’s show was a fitting showcase of his continual innovation for Loewe’s and underscored his status among the Parisian design elite. High-waisted trousers bore a touch of vintage nostalgia, their surreal heights commanding attention and distorting perceptions of the human form. Mirroring the shimmering sparkle of the surrounding fountains, sequins and crystals added a festive disco-era energy to the collection.

