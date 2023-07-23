Deck collapse at Montana country club leaves multiple people injured, police say

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A deck has collapsed at a Montana country club, leaving up to 25 people injured. Police and news reports say emergency services responded to a report of a collapsed patio on the 3400 block of Briarwood Boulevard in Billings at 7:50 p.m.. The Billings Police Department says there were multiple individuals with injuries but no fatalities and a large number of people were transported to local hospitals. KTVQ-TV has identified the location as the Briarwood Country Club and reports up to 25 people were transported to area hospitals.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.