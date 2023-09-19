Judge rejects defense effort to throw out an Oath Keeper associate’s Jan. 6 guilty verdict

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge in Washington has upheld an obstruction conviction against a Virginia man who stood trial with members of the Oath Keepers extremist group in one of the most serious cases brought in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack. The judge Tuesday rejected a defense effort to toss the jury’s guilty verdict against Thomas Caldwell, who was convicted last November alongside Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes. The judge says there was sufficient evidence to find the retired U.S. Navy intelligence officer guilty of obstructing an official proceeding and tampering with documents or proceedings. A defense attorney says Caldwell is disappointed but respects the court’s decision. Caldwell’s sentencing is Nov. 16.

By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN and ALANNA DURKIN RICHER Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.