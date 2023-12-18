Flooding drives millions to move as climate-driven migration patterns emerge
By MICHAEL PHILLIS and CAMILLE FASSETT
Associated Press
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Flood risk and climate change are pushing millions of people to move from their homes, according to a new study by the risk analysis firm First Street Foundation. It’s stifling growth in prospering cities and accelerating declines in struggling areas. Local moves are driving the changes. Winners and losers can be seen at the neighborhood level because people want to move near friends, family and jobs but have comparatively less flood risk. When people know the flood risk their homes face, they are making decisions to live in less risky places.