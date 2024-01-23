Nebraska lawmaker announces Democratic bid for Congress, says Republicans bend to ‘vocal minority’

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska state lawmaker and Democrat who ran for governor in 2022 is seeking higher office again. Sen. Carol Blood confirmed Tuesday that she will run for Congress to represent Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District, which includes Lincoln and all or part of 13 counties in eastern Nebraska. She hopes to challenge Republican Rep. Mike Flood, who served in the state legislature with Blood until he was elected to Congress in 2022. That’s the same year Blood ran for governor, losing the November general election to Republican Jim Pillen. Blood says she’s running to work on policies that help Nebraskans, “not the vocal minority.”

