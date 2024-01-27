Crash involving multiple vehicles snarls traffic on Chesapeake Bay bridge in Maryland

BALTIMORE (AP) — Authorities say crash involving multiple vehicles has closed all lanes on the heavily-traveled U.S. 50 Bay Bridge in Maryland and motorists were advised to expect major delays. The Maryland Transportation Authority said Saturday on social media that the crash on the westbound lanes has closed the bridge. No injuries have been reported. The transportation authority said in a later post that eastbound and westbound traffic were alternating turns on the eastbound bridge, but the westbound bridge remained closed. Also known as the William Preston Lane Jr. Memorial Bridge, the span crosses the Chesapeake Bay. It connects Maryland’s Eastern Shore and the metropolitan areas of Baltimore, Annapolis and Washington.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.