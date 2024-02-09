How Biden and his allies are pushing back against a special counsel’s claims about his memory

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats have been reminded of President Joe Biden’s political shortcomings this week. But Biden’s team hopes it has found an unlikely opportunity to go on offense — and perhaps to unite an anxious Democratic Party — following the release of a special prosecutor’s report that questioned his memory. Republican former President Donald Trump has done just that in the wake of far greater legal challenges. Special counsel Robert Hur on Thursday cleared Biden of criminal charges, despite finding evidence that the president willfully retained and shared highly classified information as a private citizen. The special counsel made repeated negative references to the 81-year-old president’s age and memory that echo broader concerns raised by voters in both parties.

By STEVE PEOPLES, ZEKE MILLER and SEUNG MIN KIM Associated Press

