AP Decision Notes: What to expect in Michigan’s presidential primary
By ROBERT YOON
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are strong favorites to win the Michigan primaries on Tuesday, but there are complications on both sides. Progressive activists are urging Democrats to cast their ballots for “uncommitted” to protest Biden’s position on Israel. On the Republican side, the primary is just the first step in a two-part process to win delegates. Most Republican delegates will be awarded at congressional district conventions on March 2, but dueling factions within the state GOP are organizing their own rival delegate events for that day and disavowing the other.