Ohio foundation begins process to distribute millions in opioid settlement money

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio is ready to begin doling out hundreds of millions of dollars in opioid settlement money to community and government organizations. The OneOhio Recovery Foundation plans to release its formal request for proposals on Monday. The foundation has been tasked with distributing $860 million of the settlements reached with drugmakers and pharmaceutical companies over their roles in the national opioid crisis. The foundation will allocate up to $51 million in its 2024 grant cycle for Ohio-based non-profits, for-profits and government programs alike. Eligible projects may span one, two or three years and must be regionally-focused. Registration starts Monday and applications are due by May 3.

By SAMANTHA HENDRICKSON Associated Press/Report For America

