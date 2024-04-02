Largest fresh egg producer in US halts production at Texas plant after bird flu found in chickens

The largest fresh egg producer in the U.S. says it has stopped production at a plant in the Texas Panhandle after bird flu was found in the flock. Mississippi-based Cal-Maine Foods said Monday it destroyed 1.6 million laying hens and 377,000 pullets. The facility is located on the Texas-New Mexico border about 85 miles southwest of Amarillo. Cal-Maine says it is moving production to other facilities to minimize disrupting its egg supply. The company says there is no known risk with eggs in the market and no eggs have been recalled.

