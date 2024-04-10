Oakland’s airport considers adding ‘San Francisco’ to its name. San Francisco isn’t happy about it

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Oakland’s airport is considering a name-change to include “San Francisco” to attract more passengers. But San Francisco officials are slamming the move, saying it will confuse travelers since there is already a San Francisco International Airport. The Board of Commissioners for the Port of Oakland will take up the question at its Thursday board meeting. Oakland airport officials say travelers unfamiliar with the region fly into San Francisco’s airport even if their destination is closer to the East Bay airport. San Francisco’s Board of Supervisors has introduced a resolution opposing the name change.

By JANIE HAR and OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.