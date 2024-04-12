Pakistani police search for gunmen who abducted bus passengers and killed 10 in the southwest

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — A Pakistani police official says a search is underway for gunmen who killed eight people after abducting them from a bus on a highway in the country’s southwest. The abduction on Friday took place in Baluchistan province, which has long been the scene of an insurgency by separatists fighting for independence. The police official says the gunmen stopped the bus, went through the passengers’ ID cards and took eight people with them, fleeing into the mountains. Police later recovered eight bodies under a bridge. They say the gunmen had earlier opened fire at a vehicle that failed to stop for their blockade, killing two people. Abductions are rare in Baluchistan, where militants usually target security forces or infrastructure.

