Affidavit: Daughter’s boyfriend of whom Atlantic City Mayor disapproved recorded abuse in video call

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Prosecutors in New Jersey say Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small and his wife disapproved of their teenage daughter’s boyfriend, who secretly recorded an incident of him allegedly assaulting the girl over a video chat. Small and his wife LaQuetta, Atlantic City’s superintendent of schools, were charged Monday with child endangerment and assault regarding interactions with their daughter. According to an affidavit filed by prosecutors, the girl told detectives and child welfare investigators that she made up the allegations because she was angry at her parents. But she also told friends the abuse was real, and she was looking for a safe place to stay. A lawyer for the parents says they did nothing wrong and will be vindicated.

