Supreme Court will hear case claiming CBD product got trucker fired

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court will hear an appeal from a Vista, California, CBD hemp oil company fighting a lawsuit from a truck driver who says he got fired after using a product falsely advertised as being free from the active ingredient in marijuana. The court agreed Monday to hear the appeal from Medical Marijuana, Inc., which disputes the claims and says the trucker can’t file under a federal law that allows people to collect larger damages if they win. The trucker says that law does apply and marketing the product as free of THC amounted to fraud. The case won’t be heard until the fall.

