D93 Summer Food Service Program begins June 3

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - Bonneville School District 93 is participating in the Summer Food Service Program.

Meals will be provided to all children, ages 1-18, without charge. Acceptance and participation requirements for the Program and all activities are the same for all regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.

Meals will be provided at the sites and times as follows:

Cloverdale Elementary (In school Cafeteria) 3999 Greenwillow Lane Idaho Falls, ID 83401 June 3 - June 27, 2024 Monday – Thursday (no meals served on Friday) Breakfast 8:00 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. Lunch 11:30 am. – 12:30pm

