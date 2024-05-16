Kim’s sister denies North Korea has supplied weapons to Russia

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has again denied that her country has exported weapons to Russia. Kim Yo Jong labeled outside speculation on North Korea-Russian arms dealings as “the most absurd paradox.” She said in a statement Friday that North Korea had no intention of exporting its military technical capabilities to any country or opening them to the public. The U.S. and South Korea have accused North Korea of supplying artillery and missiles to Russia for its war in Ukraine in return for advanced military technologies and economic aid. Russia also has dismissed that accusation.

