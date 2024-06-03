‘State of Palestine’ applies to join South Africa’s case at top UN court accusing Israel of genocide

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Palestinian officials have applied on behalf of the “State of Palestine” at the top U.N. court for permission to join South Africa’s case accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza. The request published Monday says that Israel’s ongoing military operation is “part of a systematic effort to wipe Palestinian society and its culture and social institutions from the map.” The request to the International Court of Justice was signed by Palestinian Authority foreign ministry official Ammar Hijazi. South Africa filed its case with the International Court of Justice late last year accusing Israel of breaching the genocide convention in its military assault that has laid waste to large swaths of Gaza. Israel denies it is committing genocide.

