Narendra Modi’s third term as India’s prime minister may prove the most challenging

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken office for a third consecutive term. It may hold more challenges for the popular-but-polarizing leader than his past decade in power. His Hindu nationalist party failed to secure a majority to govern on its own, though its coalition with other parties won enough seats for a slim majority. Needing support from other parties means Modi may have to adapt his style of governance.

By ASHOK SHARMA, SHEIKH SAALIQ and KRUTIKA PATHI Associated Press

